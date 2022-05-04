Skip to main content
Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

A 19-year-old man is in a serious condition after he was shot multiple times in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening.

The situation unfolded at Regent Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 6 p.m., with police arriving to find the injured 19-year-old.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

"Preliminary investigation determined approximately 25 rounds had been fired from several weapons," Brooklyn Park PD said. "It is also believed that the individuals involved are known to each other."

A witness told police that the incident involved numerous people who fled the scene in vehicles and on foot. A search of the area led to the arrest of three men, one of whom was in possession of a handgun.

The investigation into the incident continues.

