Man, 2 children killed in Ham Lake crash identified

The youngest victim was just 6 months old.

Authorities have identified the three family members – two of them young children – killed in a head-on crash in Ham Lake on Sunday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 28-year-old driver Lee Vang, 3-year-old Astrid Lee, and 6-month-old Levi Lee.

Another child, 7-year-old Kyria Lee, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, while 26-year-old Rhodia Xiong suffered serious injuries.

All five are from Andover, Minnesota.

The incident remains under investigation, but police on Sunday said the crash was caused when the SUV driven by Lee Vang crossed the median and crashed head-on into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer near Bunker Lake Blvd NW and Butternut St NW.

Lee Vang and Astrid Lee were killed at the scene, while Levi Lee died after being airlifted to a hospital.

Two men in the pickup towing the trailer suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

