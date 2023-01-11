Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.

Authorities believe the man died by suicide. However, the medical examiner will determine the definitive cause of death at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation, but police have said there is no danger to the wider public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.