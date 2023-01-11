Skip to main content
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

The man was found Tuesday morning.

Google Maps

The man was found Tuesday morning.

Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.

Authorities believe the man died by suicide. However, the medical examiner will determine the definitive cause of death at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation, but police have said there is no danger to the wider public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Next Up

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

What we know about Dave Hutchinson's job at the Metro Transit Police Department

Dave Hutchinson is back at the Metro Transit Police Department, but don't expect him to be out on patrol.

PoliceChaseMplsMnDOT
MN News

Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis

Police also found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle following the pursuit.

WindomAreaHSGoogle
MN News

14-year-old arrested after southern MN school targeted by threats

He was arrested on Monday.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues nonprofit linked to Feeding Our Future over child nutrition payments

Two of the defendants listed in Ellison's lawsuit were indicted in federal charges in September.

image
MN News

Burnsville man pleads guilty to 2021 high-speed crash that killed 2

The high-speed crash caused the victims' vehicle to split in half as they crossed the roadway.

image
MN Health

St. Francis Regional Medical Center expansion to include TRIA Orthopedics

The Shakopee medical campus will see new growth in 2023.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 9.33.29 AM
MN News

Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights

Recovery vehicles have been at the scene.

Ryan Bialke
MN News

Man sentenced to 37 years for Red Lake Police officer's killing

Officer Ryan Bialke died on July 27, 2021.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 8.06.48 AM
Minnesota Life

Lego fans to gather at 'Brick Convention' in Eagan this spring

The convention will take place at the Eagan Civic Center on April 15 and April 16.

ManorParkRochester
MN News

Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

The man was found Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 7.19.44 AM
MN News

Ice-covered roads in Twin Cities: NWS advises delaying driving

The National Weather Service has advised motorists to stay home until at least 10 a.m. if possible.

Delta
MN News

FAA outage sparks nationwide halt to air travel

A very difficult travel day ahead after the outage.

Related

Police tape
MN News

Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home

An investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 7.57.00 AM
MN News

Police in Rochester search for man missing after leaving Mayo Clinic hospital

Thomas McElroy, 43, left Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital on Dec. 27.

gage elementary school
MN News

Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Police say there's no immediate threat to the public.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 3.14.05 PM
MN News

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

McKinleyWilkensMelendezMugsOCJ
MN News

Nearly 60 lbs of drugs seized in Rochester, 3 charged

The drugs consisted of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

People gather at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minnesota on April 17, 2022.
MN News

Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

The investigation relates to a Peace United Church of Christ, which was extensively damaged by a fire last month.