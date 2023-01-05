Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
The incident occurred earlier that day in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road South.
A woman who is known to Barham was taken into custody in connection with his killing.