Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

Police in Eagan are now investigating a homicide after a man shot at a gas station died from his injuries.

The Eagan Police Department confirmed that Faisal Abukar, 33, of Eagan, died Saturday after being shot on Friday evening.

Abukar was found with a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road around 7 p.m. Friday.

The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, crashed nearby, and then fled on foot. The suspect was later arrested by police, who also recovered a weapon.

Eagan PD says it doesn't believe there's any further threat to the public, but did issue an appeal for people with more information to call 651-675-5700.