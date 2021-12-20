Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station
Publish date:

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.
Author:

Google Streetview

The shooting happened Friday evening.

Police in Eagan are now investigating a homicide after a man shot at a gas station died from his injuries.

The Eagan Police Department confirmed that Faisal Abukar, 33, of Eagan, died Saturday after being shot on Friday evening.

Abukar was found with a gunshot wound at the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road around 7 p.m. Friday.

The suspect in the shooting reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle, crashed nearby, and then fled on foot. The suspect was later arrested by police, who also recovered a weapon.

Eagan PD says it doesn't believe there's any further threat to the public, but did issue an appeal for people with more information to call 651-675-5700.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.50.04 AM
MN News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use defense to get back to .500

D'Angelo Russell brought the offense in a 111-105 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 6.13.01 PM
MN News

Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 8.12.47 AM
MN News

Minnesota family: 'It sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house'

Multiple families have told their stories after being impacted by the Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota.

18th St, Watertown, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

The student threatened to bring a gun to Watertown Middle School and shoot several students.

Eagan police vehicle
MN News

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County.

https___bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com_public_images_36348e40-ffde-4fa7-920b-13556fd3f43e_5472x3648
MN Vikings

How Kirk Cousins stopped taking sacks

The Vikings' QB went from one of the most to one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL

Heather Pingel
MN News

Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

The pit bull was a family pet.

December tornado damage near Neillsville Wisconsin
MN News

How impossible December tornadoes happened in Minnesota

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard was as shocked as everyone else when 7 tornadoes twisted through Minnesota 10 days before Christmas.

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.01.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.

Related

Eagan police vehicle
MN News

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.

Screen Shot 2019-06-24 at 11.21.52 AM
MN News

Man dies 4 days after shooting at St. Paul gas station

The shooting happened June 18 around 4:15 a.m.

MN News

Man, 20, dies after shooting in Crystal

The shooting was reported on Friday evening.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside Eagan hotel; 2 arrested

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2019-12-12 at 9.00.50 AM
MN News

Man dead after shooting at Pump N' Munch in Brooklyn Center

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.15.45 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot at gas station in Brooklyn Center

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Go For It Gas in St. Cloud
MN News

2 shot, including a teen, after argument at St. Cloud gas station

The shooting is now under investigation.

police lights
MN News

Investigation underway after man dies in west-central MN shooting

It happened in the city of Renville.