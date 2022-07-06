Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

A man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in central Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says responders were called to 32684 Oakland Road in Oak Township at 1:49 p.m., with the caller saying a 34-year-old man was unresponsive after being found in the grain bin.

Thomas Holdvogt, of Freeport, Minnesota, was taken out of the bin by firefighters with lifesaving efforts started.

He was taken to Centra Care Hospital in Melrose, but he was later pronounced dead.

Grain bins are notoriously dangerous, representing a major workplace hazard on America's farms.

Over 900 grain bin accidents — sometimes called grain engulfment — have been reported over the past 50-plus years, with a 62 percent fatality rate, Farm Progress notes.

Workers can become trapped in the grain and quickly suffocate, while another risk is that stored grain can emit fumes — which can build up in the enclosed bins and become deadly.