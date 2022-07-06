Skip to main content
Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

The incident happened in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: Carl Wycoff, Flickr

The incident happened in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

A man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in central Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says responders were called to 32684 Oakland Road in Oak Township at 1:49 p.m., with the caller saying a 34-year-old man was unresponsive after being found in the grain bin.

Thomas Holdvogt, of Freeport, Minnesota, was taken out of the bin by firefighters with lifesaving efforts started.

He was taken to Centra Care Hospital in Melrose, but he was later pronounced dead.

Grain bins are notoriously dangerous, representing a major workplace hazard on America's farms. 

Over 900 grain bin accidents — sometimes called grain engulfment — have been reported over the past 50-plus years, with a 62 percent fatality rate, Farm Progress notes. 

Workers can become trapped in the grain and quickly suffocate, while another risk is that stored grain can emit fumes — which can build up in the enclosed bins and become deadly. 

Next Up

grain bin, farming
MN News

Man, 34, dies after being found unresponsive in grain bin

The incident happened in Stearns County Tuesday afternoon.

image
MN News

Laser pointed at plane descending into MSP Airport

Nationwide, laser pointing incidents rose 42% last year compared to 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 9.48.02 AM
MN Food & Drink

Gray's restaurant in Dinkytown to close in July

The restaurant, formerly known as Loring Pasta Bar, had only been open since late 2020.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

The shooting happened near a residential building in the Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

Jack Kocur
MN News

Brooklyn Park teen killed in fireworks accident identified

Jack Kocur, 18, was noted as a high school baseball player and a former student at St. Alphonsus Catholic School.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 8.20.23 AM
MN Food & Drink

Chef Justin Sutherland suffers serious injuries in boat propeller accident

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the former Iron Chef contestant.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 8.00.43 AM
MN News

After husband's suicide, mom killed their 3 kids and herself in Vadnais Lake

Police have identified the victims of the weekend tragedy.

Sky Sioux Falls Twin Cities
MN Weird

Sky turns green in Sioux Falls, orange in Twin Cities

A storm system brought a spectacular light show to the Upper Midwest.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Chet Holmgren dominates in NBA Summer League debut

The No. 2 overall pick looked the part in the Thunder's win over the Jazz.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Frey: Police faced 'whack-a-mole' situation on chaotic Fourth of July

The mayor says law enforcement resources were being pulled all over the city as violent scenes unfolded.

image
MN News

Body recovered from Mississippi River near hydro plant in St. Paul

Authorities say the body appeared to have been in the river for months.

Braxton Sorenson
MN News

Charges: Lakeville driver didn't call 911 after fatally striking teen on bicycle

The 15-year-old boy was killed while riding his bike along a route he frequented.

Related

grain bin
MN News

Man dies in grain bin incident in Wabasha

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Man dies after being found unresponsive in Anoka County Jail cell

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

grain bin
MN News

Man dies after being trapped in grain bin near Belle Plaine

It happened on a farm near Belle Plaine on Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 12.24.57 PM
MN News

Minnesota man dies after becoming 'fully engulfed' in grain bin

A 36-year-old co-op employee from Pemberton was pronounced dead at the scene.

grain bin
MN News

Man, 64, dies after getting trapped in corn bin

It's the second fatal accident of its kind this month.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 26, collapses and dies at event center shortly after altercation

The incident was reported Saturday night in Stearns County.

grain bin
MN News

18-year-old dies in farming accident inside grain bin

The incident happened the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Cass County Jail
MN News

Jail inmate hospitalized after being found unresponsive

The incident in Fargo is under investigation.