Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North Dakota, was not wearing a helmet and not breathing.

Fossum was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Information at the scene indicates Fossum lost control of his snowmobile on South Cotton Lake Road rolling over into the ditch," the Becker County Sheriff's Office said.

It's the latest of several fatal snowmobile crashes in Minnesota this month, which included three on the weekend of Jan. 7-8, and two on New Year's weekend.