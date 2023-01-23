Skip to main content
Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

The victim is from Fargo, police say.

Pixabay.

The victim is from Fargo, police say.

A Fargo man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Detroit Lakes at the weekend.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of the crash at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Erie Township, northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The caller said snowmobile driver Scott Fossum, 34, of Fargo, North Dakota, was not wearing a helmet and not breathing.

Fossum was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Information at the scene indicates Fossum lost control of his snowmobile on South Cotton Lake Road rolling over into the ditch," the Becker County Sheriff's Office said.

It's the latest of several fatal snowmobile crashes in Minnesota this month, which included three on the weekend of Jan. 7-8, and two on New Year's weekend.

Next Up

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 34, killed in Becker County snowmobile crash

The victim is from Fargo, police say.

shoveling snow
MN News

Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it

Making use of what nature has provided.

plow, snow
MN News

St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins

Residents are upset after the snow plow took out more than snow.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 11.40.40 AM
MN Food & Drink

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy is hitting liquor stores earlier than ever

The popular, lemon-infused beer is back.

buffet-g36ab3fddd_1280
MN Food & Drink

America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Edina's Q. Cumbers made the list.

University of minnesota sign
TV, Movies and The Arts

U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945

A listening session regarding the mural is planned for Feb. 1.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 8.52.27 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Theater Latté Da founder Peter Rothstein to leave Minnesota for new job

The prolific stage director is leaving Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified

Lana Tibodeau, 50, died in the crash. Four others were taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Screen Shot 2023-01-23 at 7.37.36 AM
Minnesota Life

Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin

Ope!

Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 5.07.59 PM
MN News

Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary

The burglary took place at Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids sometime overnight between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.

Screen Shot 2023-01-22 at 5.24.49 PM
MN News

Person shot inside Brooklyn Park bowling alley

Video posted online shows people scrambling after the sound of an apparent gunshot is heard.

police tape
WI News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin

The deadly encounter happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in Menomonie.

Related

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge

The man and woman were on a snowmobile together when they crashed into a tree.

ambulance
MN News

Man, woman, two dogs found dead at Becker County home

The incident is under investigation.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man killed in snowmobile rollover crash in Becker County

Another man was injured in a separate crash in St. Louis County.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the Bearskin snowmobile trail.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed in pickup truck rollover crash in southern MN

Police say the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

winter-gb5cbdb97c_1280
MN News

12-year-old boy killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

The boy was riding the snowmobile when it struck a tree.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call at the time.