Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday.

It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.

One child received life-saving medical care and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The child's age and current condition are unknown.

The man and three other children were treated at the scene and released.

The sheriff's office said alcohol was not involved and the cause of the crash may have been a result of mechanical issues that kept the boat from getting out of the way of the barge.

The investigation is ongoing.