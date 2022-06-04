Skip to main content
Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

Google

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. 

It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision. 

One child received life-saving medical care and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The child's age and current condition are unknown. 

The man and three other children were treated at the scene and released. 

The sheriff's office said alcohol was not involved and the cause of the crash may have been a result of mechanical issues that kept the boat from getting out of the way of the barge. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

All of the children were wearing lifejackets, authorities said.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue drops its vaccine or test requirement at all venues

The new policy impacts all First Avenue venues, including the Palace Theatre and The Fitzgerald.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

Police said the person has been identified as Musa Sabriye.

image
MN Property

Gallery: $4.2M lake retreat blends mountain architecture, beach living

The sprawling retreat is nested on Lake Kabekona.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Missing scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka

The diver went missing around 12 p.m. Friday.

Colin Brown - Sun Country airplane - Flickr
MN Travel

Sun Country seasonal flights returning to Duluth

Seasonal flights to Phoenix and Fort Myers will be available starting in December, with tickets on sale now.

prior lake high school
MN Weird

Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 2.58.53 PM
MN News

Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell

Prosecutors say the pedestrian is not expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 7.54.07 AM
MN News

Fourth person convicted in murder of Monique Baugh

The real estate agent was killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve 2019.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

wastewater
MN Coronavirus

BA.4, BA.5 expected to become dominant in Minnesota

"Those are hyper-contagious," said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

Downtown Minneapolis skyline.
MN Business

Groups join forces on PR blitz to attract people to downtown Minneapolis

The goal is to encourage people — particularly those who are from outside the city — to enjoy the many amenities the area has to offer.

Related

red wing fire
MN News

Red Wing High School damaged in Wednesday night fire

The fire was quickly put out and damage was minimal, the district said.

ambulance
MN News

11 injured in pileup when semi slams into vehicles stopped for MnDOT flagger

Five children were among the injured in the chain-reaction crash.

MN News

Woman, 79, thrown into water after boat hits submerged log

She suffered minor injuries and hypothermia.

liberty's red wing crash
MN News

Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed into historic Red Wing restaurant

The historic building is condemned due to structural damage, police say.

children
MN News

Search for 4 kids who may be in danger traveling with parents

Police are worried about the welfare of the children.

hennepin county sheriff
MN News

1 dead after boaters thrown overboard on Lake Minnetonka

The incident was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

Screen Shot 2019-08-08 at 11.17.39 AM
MN News

Man dies after being pulled from water at Twin City Marina

The man's body was recovered around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

MN News

2 thrown from jet ski in collision with boat

It happened on Fountain Lake.