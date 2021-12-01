Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail Co. home

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail County house
Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail County house

The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.
The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.

A 40-year-old man was found dead in an air duct at his Otter Tail County house, with his family making the discovery after they had not been able to reach him for "several days."

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made at the home in rural Dent on Monday morning, with family members calling 911 at 9:48 a.m.

Family members who had not been able to reach the victim by phone had gone to his property, where he was found "to be stuck in the air duct work of his house." 

The man's death was confirmed by paramedics and other first responders.

"The death appears to be accidental but is under investigation at this time by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office says.

