Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota

He was driving on Minnesota Highway 91 when it happened.

A Minnesota, man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Eric Dalle, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died in the crash on MN Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., with Dalle heading south in a Dodge Durango when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a ditch.

The State Patrol says that the road conditions were dry, and that Dalle was wearing a seatbelt. There's no indication at this time that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

There have been 369 deaths on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, fewer than the 411 by the same date in 2021.

