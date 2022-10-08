Man, 41, arrested in undercover child sex sting in west-central MN

A Starbuck man is facing charges after he engaged in explicit conversations with an undercover deputy, who he believed was a child.

According to a Friday release from the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Lamere, 41, was arrested at his home after allegedly used social media to reach out to and talk to the undercover deputy.

Believing he was talking to a child, he described “sexual conduct” and solicited them for sexual acts. He also sent the deputy child pornography.

Following his arrest, Lamere appeared in Pope County court to face charges of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child, as well as distributing material that describes sexual conduct to a child.

He was released without bail with conditions, according to the sheriff’s department.

“The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and caregivers to monitor who their children are communicating with online,” the release reads. “If anyone believes a child is being victimized online, they are encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement.”