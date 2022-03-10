Man dies in head-on crash along MN scenic highway

Skip to main content
Man, 44, dies in head-on crash along northern Minnesota scenic highway

The crash happened Wednesday morning on the two-lane road.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

A Pennington man died in a head-on crash along a northern Minnesota scenic two-lane highway.

The collision happened around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, on Scenic Highway SE outside of Cass Lake, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. 

Neil Cutbank, 44, was traveling northbound on the scenic highway in a Chevy HHR. At the same time, a 59-year-old Bemidji man was heading southbound in a Ford Escape.

Near Cass Bluff Loop Road SE, the two vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane, according to the sheriff's office.

An ambulance took Cutbank to Cass Lake Indian Health Service’s Hospital, but he later died, according to the sheriff's office, which said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Emergency Department in Bemidji.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

