Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

Pixabay

A man was killed after his snowmobile crashed into an ambulance in northern Minnesota this weekend.

It happened in St. Louis County shortly before 3:35 p.m. Saturday at an intersection between the Ash River Trail and the Arrowhead snowmobile trail, about a half-mile east of Highway 53.

At the time of the incident, the victim was attempting to cross the Ash River Trail in order to continue along the snowmobile route. According to a news release from the local sheriff, he collided with an ambulance that was traveling eastbound on Ash River.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of family.

The release says the ambulance, which was from the Kabetogama Fire Department, was on its way to a medical call when the crash happened.