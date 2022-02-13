Skip to main content

Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call at the time.
snowmobile, snowmobiling

A man was killed after his snowmobile crashed into an ambulance in northern Minnesota this weekend. 

It happened in St. Louis County shortly before 3:35 p.m. Saturday at an intersection between the Ash River Trail and the Arrowhead snowmobile trail, about a half-mile east of Highway 53. 

At the time of the incident, the victim was attempting to cross the Ash River Trail in order to continue along the snowmobile route. According to a news release from the local sheriff, he collided with an ambulance that was traveling eastbound on Ash River.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of family.

The release says the ambulance, which was from the Kabetogama Fire Department, was on its way to a medical call when the crash happened. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 11.17.38 AM
MN Vikings

Can the Vikings' new brass solve the Kirk Cousins Rubik's cube?

Is Kevin O'Connell the next in line to try?

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Packers reportedly set to go 'all-in' for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Is this "The Last-Last Dance" for the Packers quarterback?

Snowmobile tracks Any Arthur Flickr
MN News

71-year-old killed in western Wisconsin snowmobile crash

The crash occurred in St. Croix Falls Township Saturday morning.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Ed Orgeron shares a wild story about recruiting Adrian Peterson

The story shows why Peterson committed to Oklahoma over USC.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 9.29.53 AM
MN News

Thief breaks through wall of gaming store, steals over $200K in merchandise

The owners are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings planning to keep Kirk Cousins for 2022

The Vikings will still have to work out Cousins' contract.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Deshea Townsend spurns Vikings, but Mike Pettine set to be hired

The Vikings' defensive staff continues to take shape.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Man, 61, dies after snowmobile crashes into ambulance

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call at the time.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 7.22.25 AM
MN News

Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy possibly being taken to MN

His suspected abductor is from Minnesota.

St. Paul teachers hold a march
MN News

St. Paul teachers' union set to vote on possible strike this week

The teachers are asking for smaller class sizes, better pay, and expanded student programs.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Medical examiner identifies Minneapolis double homicide victims

Five of the eight homicides in Minneapolis this year happened in the past week.

gray wolf
WI News

How restored protections affects WI wolf hunting, management

Some of the implications are immediately clear, the DNR says.

Related

MN News

Canadian man dies in N. Minnesota snowmobile crash

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the accident.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Boy dies after ATV accident in northwest Minnesota

The victim has not been identified yet.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

18-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash on Gull Lake

He crashed into the rocky, wooded shoreline of an island.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Crash near Alexandria leaves pickup driver dead, passenger injured

It happened Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

2 dead after plane crashes near residence in rural Wisconsin

The aircraft also struck the house during the crash.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Woman dies after rolling her ATV in 4th of July crash

It's believed dusty road conditions contributed to the crash.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Power cut in St. Louis Co. after snowmobiler crashes into utility pole

The woman driving the snowmobile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MN News

Coon Rapids man dies in snowmobile crash in northern MN

The crash happened about 10 miles southwest of Tower.