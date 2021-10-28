Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree
Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree

The Wisconsin man died after being airlifted to Regions Hospital.
A driver was killed in Polk County, Wisconsin late Sunday evening after they left the road and struck a tree.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a Ford truck northbound on County Road E in the Town of Lorain continued straight as the road made a sharp curve to the left.

The truck then entered a ditch and struck a tree, with the crash reported to police at 10:33 p.m. 

Killed in the crash was Joseph Lang, 62, of rural Frederic, Wisconsin, who died from his injuries after being airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Lang was the only person inside the vehicle.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

