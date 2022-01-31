Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Skip to main content
Man, 64, in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

Man, 64, in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Paul

The victim was on foot when an SUV driver hit him.

Tony Webster via Flickr

The victim was on foot when an SUV driver hit him.

A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a driver who then fled the scene.

The man was on foot near the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in St. Paul when he was struck around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

When police officers arrived the victim was unconscious, with St. Paul Fire medics treating him inside an ambulance. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and remained in critical condition Monday morning, the police department said.

The driver who hit him was in an SUV, according to SPPD, though it did not provide more details about the suspect vehicle.

Police haven't made any arrests in the case, and anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the department at 651-291-1111.

