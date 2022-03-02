Man, 73, killed, 2 others injured in St. Paul apartment fire

A 73-year-old man died in a fire at an apartment building in St. Paul on Tuesday.

St. Paul firefighters responded to an apartment building on the 1300 block of Ames Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, where they "quickly extinguished the fire" and removed two people from the apartment where the fire started, the department tweeted.

The two who were rescued and one other person were taken to a local hospital.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the man who died in Tuesday's fire as James Sparks of St. Paul. The condition of the other two people taken to the hospital hasn't been released.

The fire is under investigation.

According to the Pioneer Press, there wasn't a smoke detector in the apartment where the fire started. There are no signs the fire was suspicious.