Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find 79-year-old Marvin George David trapped under the ATV, where he'd been found by a friend of the landowner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, with police saying "contributing factors of the crash" are still under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.