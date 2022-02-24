Man, 82, killed in crash with semi-truck in Kandiyohi County

An 82-year-old North Dakota man was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday.

The man, who was driving a pickup, collided with a semi-truck, driven by a 49-year-old Raymond man, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 23 in New London Township at 4:01 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The Minot, North Dakota, man was going southbound on Highway 9, while the semi driver was going westbound on Highway 23.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn't injured.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.