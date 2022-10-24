Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning.

According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.

That's the address of the popular Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze, with a witness telling the Minnesota branch of the anti-gun group Moms Demand Action that the man had entered the corn pit shortly before the gun went off.

In a thread on Twitter, Moms Demand Action Minnesota lead Debs Peterson said a mother told her the man had entered the pit "with a visible handgun on his hip," and the mother began to remove her kids from the pit.

Police say, following interviews with "several witnesses," that the gun went off while the man was "bending over at the wait and removing corn from his boot" when the gun went off, shooting him in the upper leg.

Police say the gun belonged to the man, who had a concealed carry permit.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze for further comment.