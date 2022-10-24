Skip to main content
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

Dogs & Music, Flickr (Cropped)

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning.

According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.

That's the address of the popular Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze, with a witness telling the Minnesota branch of the anti-gun group Moms Demand Action that the man had entered the corn pit shortly before the gun went off.

In a thread on Twitter, Moms Demand Action Minnesota lead Debs Peterson said a mother told her the man had entered the pit "with a visible handgun on his hip," and the mother began to remove her kids from the pit.

Police say, following interviews with "several witnesses," that the gun went off while the man was "bending over at the wait and removing corn from his boot" when the gun went off, shooting him in the upper leg.

Police say the gun belonged to the man, who had a concealed carry permit. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze for further comment.

Next Up

image
MN News

Minnesota’s eighth grade math scores plummet to lowest point in 30 years

The first national test data since the onset of COVID-19 reveals deep learning loss across the country.

1
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

Smash park
MN Lifestyle

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

The venue is expected to open next year.

Corn pit
MN News

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction

Brooklyn Park police were called to the Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze Saturday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-24 at 1.54.25 PM
MN News

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

The suspect and victim have lived in adjoining apartments for over a decade.

police lights
MN News

Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

The man reportedly went to the wrong address in search of his girlfriend.

Emmer Carlson
MN News

Why is Tucker Carlson reportedly mad at Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer?

Emmer has also found himself criticized by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Donald Trump Jr.

CorbinBussGoFundMe1
MN News

Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash

The father-of-one died at the scene.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

motorcycle
MN News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

The crash happened near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng pleads guilty in George Floyd killing; Thao wants judge to decide his case

The two former Minneapolis police officers face aiding and abetting manslaughter charges in George Floyd's death.

Duluth fire department, fire engine, fire truck
MN News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to house fire in Duluth

The house is considered a complete loss.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man arrested nearly 3 months after shooting himself in leg

He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown Thursday due to nearby shooting

A shooting just before 12:20 p.m. caused Park Center High School and Brooklyn Middle School to go on lockdown.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 9.29.21 AM
MN News

Man turns self in after attempted kidnapping at McDonald's

Police said the suspect turned himself in due to pressure from concerned citizens.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating attempted child kidnapping at school bus stop

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

Screen Shot 2022-09-11 at 7.53.56 AM
MN News

Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Park.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man gets almost 5 years in prison after child dies in accidental shooting

A child found the 34-year-old's loaded gun, which accidentally went off, killing another child.

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN News

Hunter hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

The incident occurred in Kingston Township Friday afternoon.