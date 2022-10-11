Skip to main content
Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed

Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed

Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of robbing, kidnapping and carjacking someone in a bizarrely reported incident at a Minneapolis gas station.

Prosecutors have dropped all four charges against Desmond Graham, 31, who was originally accused of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and financial transaction fraud.

It related to a reported incident at an abandoned gas station near 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis in March, during which the accuser claimed he was carjacked and abducted by three men who brought him to the gas station, and beat him with a screwdriver and hammer until he gave them his financial information.

During the course of the incident, the accuser claimed one of his captors had overdosed, died, and was set on fire. He said he was able to escape his captivity and raise the alarm at a nearby grocery store.

However, when federal investigators got involved there was a suggestion of holes in the story. 

The victim reportedly changed his story, admitting he had actually been out drinking with Graham and that they had gone to the abandoned Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square, believing there would be an "after-party," as reported by FOX 9.

It was at the gas station that Larry Mosby, 45, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. A defense attorney who spoke to the Star Tribune alleges it was the so-called "victim" who supplied the drugs that killed Mosby, and that he'd made up the kidnapping story to avoid accountability.

The feds dropped their case against Graham, pushing it back to the state level, and the Hennepin County Attorney followed suit this week.

According to court documents, prosecutors filed to dismiss the charges against Graham due to "information gathered through additional investigation," though the "information" wasn't explained further.

There is no word yet on whether prosecutors will be investigating the accuser in the original case.

