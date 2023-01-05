Skip to main content
Man accused of killing mother-of-three, dumping body in ditch near Rochester

A passerby discovered the woman's body on Dec. 26.

Mustafa R. Bush. Courtesy of Olmsted County Jail.

A man convicted of murder in 2007 is now accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a ditch near Rochester last month. 

Mustafa R. Bush, 39, of Rochester is charged in Olmsted County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree drug possession in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. 

Robinson's body was discovered in a ditch near River Bluffs Lane NW. and W. River Road in Cascade Township on Dec. 26. An autopsy determined she died of a single gunshot wound to the neck. 

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson's mother said Bush had been in a relationship with Robinson for approximately two years.

Family members told police Robinson and Bush had been together briefly on Christmas Eve, although the two had been fighting recently and Robinson planned to spend the night with a friend. 

According to the criminal complaint, cellphone data indicates Robinson and Bush were together at their southeast Rochester home on Christmas Day. 

Around 8:45 p.m. — while apparently still at home — Bush's cellphone stopped communicating with cell towers, charges state. 

Robinson's phone, however, continued to chart movement from their house until about 9 p.m. The last location pinged by her phone was in northwest Rochester, near the area of W. River Road. 

One witness told police Bush knocked on her door shortly before midnight that evening and asked for help pushing his car out of the snow. 

The witness said she attempted to help Bush lift a suitcase in his car, but it was too heavy. Later, she noticed burnt clothing and glasses frames in a nearby burn pit. 

Another witness said Bush came to his home in Rochester on Dec. 26. While there, Bush allegedly washed his clothes and cleaned out his car. 

On Dec. 28, one of Bush's family members discretely called police while with Bush. The family member told police she believed Bush "had been drinking and needed to go to jail," charges state. "When asked why, [the witness] said [Bush] shared with her that he had hurt his girlfriend." 

When police searched Bush's car, they allegedly found blood on the front passenger's area, the driver's seat belt and in the front passenger compartment. Investigators are still awaiting a determination of where the blood came from, according to charges. 

Bush's criminal history includes a second-degree murder conviction related to the 2006 shooting death of 25-year-old Cory Richardson. Bush was released from prison and placed on supervised release in 2020. 

According to an online fundraiser, Richardson leaves behind three children, ages 25, 19 and 11. 

Bush remains in the Olmsted County Jail. On Wednesday, a judge set his bail at $3 million. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

