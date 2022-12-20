Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide.

Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.

Pennig and Ecker were reportedly involved in an open relationship for the past two years, with Ecker telling police Pennig knew he was married with four children.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed they appeared "frustrated" together after returning to her apartment early that morning.

Police arrived to find Pennig inside a bathroom, unconscious, with a gun on her chest and her left hand on top of the gun. Officers noted the blood found in the bathroom was already dried when they arrived and the bathroom door was "split near the lock."

Pennig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ecker claimed he came to visit Pennig because she told him her other boyfriend abused her and "she was scared." He said they went out to some bars that night and returned to her place, when she "suddenly grabbed his gun from his backpack, ran to the bathroom and shot herself."

He also told police he called 911 about four minutes after the shooting. He claimed he didn't know how to help her, saying he works at a clinic in an emergency room.

Ecker has worked at Lake Region Healthcare as a family nurse practitioner since March 2020, according to its website. Prior to his time there, he worked as a full-time registered nurse in the surgical/trauma/cardiovascular intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic on St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.

According to the complaint, Ecker then changed his story, saying Pennig held the gun in her left hand even though she was right-handed. Ecker also provided more details of going to bars, saying they saw Pennig's other boyfriend at one of the establishments.

Ecker said he got between the boyfriend and Pennig at one point and the boyfriend "punched him in the face," knocking him to the ground. The two remained at the bar for another 45 minutes before they went to her apartment.

In response to police asking why the two appeared visibly "frustrated" on surveillance cameras, Ecker denied any frustrations and claimed they were "happy" when they got back to her place.

Ecker admitted to moving the gun, but says he didn't remember putting Pennig's hand on the weapon. He told police he was "scared of getting in trouble" because the gun belonged to him. He also said he washed his hands because he "didn't want to get blood on his phone." According to the complaint, Ecker later said he took the gun and put it back in his suitcase, but then went back and placed it on Pennig's chest.

Police later learned Ecker had been prescribing Pennig Adderall and Diazepam.

Ecker has been charged with second-degree intentional murder in the case. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning, where bail was set at $500,000. Ecker will next appear in court on Jan. 25. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.