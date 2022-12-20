Skip to main content
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

Ramsey County Jail

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. 

Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.

Pennig and Ecker were reportedly involved in an open relationship for the past two years, with Ecker telling police Pennig knew he was married with four children.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage showed they appeared "frustrated" together after returning to her apartment early that morning.

Police arrived to find Pennig inside a bathroom, unconscious, with a gun on her chest and her left hand on top of the gun. Officers noted the blood found in the bathroom was already dried when they arrived and the bathroom door was "split near the lock."

Pennig was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ecker claimed he came to visit Pennig because she told him her other boyfriend abused her and "she was scared." He said they went out to some bars that night and returned to her place, when she "suddenly grabbed his gun from his backpack, ran to the bathroom and shot herself."

He also told police he called 911 about four minutes after the shooting. He claimed he didn't know how to help her, saying he works at a clinic in an emergency room. 

Ecker has worked at Lake Region Healthcare as a family nurse practitioner since March 2020, according to its website. Prior to his time there, he worked as a full-time registered nurse in the surgical/trauma/cardiovascular intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic on St. Mary's Campus in Rochester.

According to the complaint, Ecker then changed his story, saying Pennig held the gun in her left hand even though she was right-handed. Ecker also provided more details of going to bars, saying they saw Pennig's other boyfriend at one of the establishments.

Ecker said he got between the boyfriend and Pennig at one point and the boyfriend "punched him in the face," knocking him to the ground. The two remained at the bar for another 45 minutes before they went to her apartment.

In response to police asking why the two appeared visibly "frustrated" on surveillance cameras, Ecker denied any frustrations and claimed they were "happy" when they got back to her place.

Ecker admitted to moving the gun, but says he didn't remember putting Pennig's hand on the weapon. He told police he was "scared of getting in trouble" because the gun belonged to him. He also said he washed his hands because he "didn't want to get blood on his phone." According to the complaint, Ecker later said he took the gun and put it back in his suitcase, but then went back and placed it on Pennig's chest.

Police later learned Ecker had been prescribing Pennig Adderall and Diazepam.

Ecker has been charged with second-degree intentional murder in the case. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning, where bail was set at $500,000. Ecker will next appear in court on Jan. 25. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

graphs_pexels_lukas
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

This current cycle favors one of these stock types now - and probably for the rest of the decade

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

3M
MN News

3M to stop manufacturing of 'forever chemicals' by end of 2025

The Maplewood company agreed in 2018 to pay out $850 million for historic PFAS contamination in the east metro.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 7.33.42 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

It's the 29th homicide investigation of the year in the state's capital city.

Payton Lee Wood
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man fatally shot wrong man after another pulled knife

Payton Lee Wood, 22, said he was trying to shoot a man who had a knife but shot someone else.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

Man shot during robbery, assault in St. Paul

The victim said he parked his car when multiple suspects approached him.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man fatally shot in North Minneapolis

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

Terrance Valdez Leslie
MN News

Man charged with murder of girlfriend's toddler in Maplewood

Police found videos on the man's phone of the child's injuries.

Austin Robert LeClaire
MN News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition as of Friday.