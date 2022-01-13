Man accused of raping MN teen arrested in Mexico after 21 years on run

Skip to main content

Man accused of raping Minnesota teen arrested in Mexico after 21 years on run

Curtis Lee Brovold was arrested outside his home in Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday.
A man has been arrested in Mexico 21 years after he fled Minnesota while facing charges for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Curtis Lee Brovold was arrested by Mexican Immigration Authorities and FBI agents stationed in Mexico while in Cancun Wednesday.

According to Moorhead PD, detectives and the FBI had worked to develop information on Brovold and determined he was living in Cancun. He was arrested outside his home without incident.

Brovold, a former computer technician, had been a fugitive for 21 years after he fled from authorities in 2000.

According to a release from the FBI and Moorhead police, Brovold communicated with a 14-year-old online in early 2000. He flew to Moorhead in July of that year to meet her.

Brovold then engaged in sexual activity with the teenager in a hotel room. He was arrested but posted bail. 

In September, he failed to show up to his court hearing in Clay County. 

“The FBI has two things on its side when working fugitive cases: persistence and a very long memory. Both helped lead us to Brovold,” said FBI Special Agent Michael Paul in a statement.

“We must never forget that, behind each fugitive case, there is a victim who is denied justice.”

