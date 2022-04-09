Man accused of stalking another DJ at The Current pleads guilty

The man charged with stalking a DJ at The Current has pleaded guilty.

Patrick H. Kelly, 63, entered a petition to plead guilty in Ramsey County court Friday, reversing his earlier not guilty plea. As explained in the petition, the 63-year-old agreed to plead guilty to one of the two felony stalking charges added to the case in February.

The remaining counts — including four felony counts of harassment and one felony stalking count — will be dismissed.

The target for his harassment was Jade, the music director and on-air host at the Minnesota Public Radio-owned station.

She told authorities that she was worried for her own safety, as well as the safety of her loved ones, as a result of Kelly's actions. The charges allege that, beginning in June of last year through late October, Kelly repeatedly showed up to Jade's home, sent flowers (to her work and home), dropped off a burner phone with a note to call him, and had various gifts and letters delivered to her.

Kelly has previously been accused of engaging in similar behavior toward one of Jade's on-air colleagues. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to stalking and threatening The Current DJ Mary Lucia, and was sentenced to five years probation in that case (the maximum allowed by law).

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Kelly must abide by a 180-day no contact order, complete mental health assessments as required, complete programming, remain law-abiding, cooperate with a pre sentencing investigation, and appear for sentencing.

He will be sentenced on June 17.