Skip to main content
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota

Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

Credit: Life Link III, Facebook

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township.

Authorities found the Pillager, Minnesota man unconscious and not breathing. 

Police say that the man was working on a truck on a trailer when the truck rolled backwards, pinning the victim.

The Nisswa Fire Department removed the man and provided CPR until he was eventually airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Life Link
MN News

Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern MN

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.37.44 AM
MN Business

St. Paul company ends corrugated manufacturing, cutting 130 jobs

The facility produces around 200,000 tons of corrugated packaging every year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 8.06.38 AM
MN News

Legal Marijuana Now candidate for 2nd District Paula Overby dies

Election Day is Nov. 8.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck

The crash happened in Haven Township near St. Cloud.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 4.36.07 PM
MN News

Woman reported missing from Anoka County is found safe

An alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 3.51.39 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Behind the scenes of new and improved Duluth Haunted Ship

A hull lot of horror.

fire truck
MN News

Explosion reported near Hastings; man airlifted to hospital

Authorities say the victim has serious injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.30.07 PM
MN News

School faces uncertain future after land sold to Catholic nonprofit

The school near Marine on St. Croix sits on land that's just been sold.

FormerGlencoeFireChief
MN News

Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash

Gary Vogt was 72.

BikeCarSceneMpls
MN News

Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.01.46 PM
MN News

Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers

The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm harmed Minnesotans.

North Memorial Health Hospital
MN News

Man dies from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis shooting

The death marked the 69th homicide of the year in the city.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

The crash happened just outside of Emily, Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

police tape
MN News

Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Teen dies in crash near Paul Bunyan Land

The 18-year-old from Brainerd crashed her SUV into a tree Saturday afternoon.

The search involved several local public safety agencies, including a State Patrol helicopter unit and a K9 team.
MN News

Authorities investigate death of 19-year-old near Brainerd

The man was found unresponsive on Sunday.

Wild rice harvest on Mud Lake
MN News

Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in MN river

The 43-year-old man was identified Monday afternoon.

Life Link
MN News

Boy airlifted after being struck by driver in Elk River

The boy is reportedly a student at Spectrum High School.

Elk River Fire and Ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted after fall from boom truck in Elk River

They were attempting to straighten a bent flag pole when the accident happened.