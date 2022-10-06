Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern MN

A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township.

Authorities found the Pillager, Minnesota man unconscious and not breathing.

Police say that the man was working on a truck on a trailer when the truck rolled backwards, pinning the victim.

The Nisswa Fire Department removed the man and provided CPR until he was eventually airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.