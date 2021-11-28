Man airlifted to a hospital after police shooting in Forest Lake

Police shot a man they say was armed and making threats towards a victim and law enforcement in Forest Lake Sunday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers opened fire and the alleged suspect was wounded after a brief pursuit that started with a 911 called at 1:33 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the caller said a 47-year-old man with an active Order for Protection arrived at their home, with the man armed with a gun.

Per police, the caller said the man "was armed with a gun and was threatening the caller and made statements to threaten arriving law enforcement officers."

Police arrived and found the suspect and initiated a traffic stop, only for the suspect to flee, prompting a pursuit.

The chase ended with Forest Lake PD using a PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail.

According to the sheriff's office: "The male presented a threat to officers and shots were fired. Officers rendered first aid to the male until paramedics arrived."

The man was airlifted to a hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has launched an officer involved shooting investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

