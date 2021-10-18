Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

A man who was among the five people injured in a Minneapolis shooting last week has died.

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Monday that a man who was found shot at 9:48 p.m. on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East on Oct. 14 succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

He was one of two men found shot at the scene, with both taken to a local hospital.

A third man was grazed by a bullet. A fourth man arrived on his own at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and a fifth arrived at a different hospital with a gunshot wound.

The four others who were injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This incident marked the 77th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021.

Man dies weeks after shooting

The Minneapolis Police Department on Monday said a man who was shot on the afternoon of Sept. 25 has died of his injuries.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Stevens Avenue around 4:20 p.m. to find a man inside a vehicle who'd been shot in the neck.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Joshua Fields, died at the hospital on Oct. 13.

No arrests have been made. Fields' death was the 76th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.