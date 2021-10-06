Pair arrested for murder in St. Paul after allegedly striking man with car

October 6, 2021
Man and woman accused of deliberately striking man with car in St. Paul, killing him
Updated:
Original:

The victim is a man in his 20s.
Author:

St Paul PD

A man and a woman have been arrested for 2nd-degree murder, accused of deliberately striking a man with a car in St. Paul, killing him.

The incident happened at 10th Street East and Broadway Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a 911 caller reporting a body lying in the street.

Per St. Paul PD, officers arrived to find a man in his 20s who was unresponsive and suffering from "severe head trauma."

Despite St. Paul fire medics giving aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched and Tuesday afternoon, investigators interviewed two suspects, who it was later determined had "intentionally struck the victim with their vehicle."

The suspects, a man and a woman both aged 31, have been arrested for 2nd-degree murder, and are being held in Ramsey County Jail.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. His death marks the 31st homicide in St. Paul this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

