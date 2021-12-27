Man and woman found shot to death in Robbinsdale home, one arrested

Police have made an arrest in connection with the apparent fatal shooting of two people whose bodies were found at a home in Robbinsdale Sunday.

The discovery was made after Robbinsdale Police Department was called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at 4:16 p.m., after a man and a woman were found dead by a family member.

Officers arrived to find two bodies, both with gunshot wounds.

One adult has been arrested, though few details have been released about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

