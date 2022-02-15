Man armed with knife robs CVS in Duluth

The Duluth Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy Monday evening.

An employee told police the man walked into the store on E. Superior Street around 6:30 p.m. and demanded money, according to a police news release. The suspect was armed with a knife at the time.

He made off with an unspecified amount of cash, quickly fleeing the store. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

On Tuesday, Duluth police released a couple of surveillance photos of the suspect, and asked the public to submit tips if they had information about his identity.

He is described as a white male, possibly with blue eyes. He was wearing a camo face mask, light gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and gray shoes, te department said,

Anyone that knows who he might be is "urged" to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to 411.

"This is still an active investigation and no further information will be provided at this time," Duluth Police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.