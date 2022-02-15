Skip to main content
Man armed with knife robs CVS in Duluth, police release surveillance images of suspect

Man armed with knife robs CVS in Duluth, police release surveillance images of suspect

He made of with cash during the robbery Monday evening.

Duluth Police Department, Facebook

He made of with cash during the robbery Monday evening.

The Duluth Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy Monday evening. 

An employee told police the man walked into the store on E. Superior Street around 6:30 p.m. and demanded money, according to a police news release. The suspect was armed with a knife at the time.

He made off with an unspecified amount of cash, quickly fleeing the store. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

On Tuesday, Duluth police released a couple of surveillance photos of the suspect, and asked the public to submit tips if they had information about his identity.

duluth pd cvs robbery image

He is described as a white male, possibly with blue eyes. He was wearing a camo face mask, light gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and gray shoes, te department said, 

Anyone that knows who he might be is "urged" to call 911 or submit a tip anonymously to 411. 

"This is still an active investigation and no further information will be provided at this time," Duluth Police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

duluth cvs robbery police photos feb 15 2022
MN News

Man armed with knife robs CVS in Duluth

He made of with cash during the robbery Monday evening.

andy witchger boundary waters bwcaw flickr ely
MN News

DNR mothballs environmental review of proposed mine near BWCAW

It's the latest regulatory hitch in Twin Metals' hopes for an underground mine near Ely.

minnetonka high school
MN News

Coach steps away, basketball game off amid racism claims at Minnetonka

A player allegedly called three Black students a racial slur and told them to kill themselves.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson speaks following domestic violence arrest

Peterson said he and his wife got into an argument and he took her ring off her finger.

AmericInn Mora
MN News

Charges: Man killed girlfriend, ran naked from AmericInn hotel

The victim was found dead with a bag over her head, authorities say.

Apple Valley Minnesota solar installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

New Year, New Round of Solar Incentives for Minnesotans

Funding for 2022 solar rebates is replenished, but limited to first come, first served

Screen Shot 2022-02-15 at 10.26.13 AM
MN News

Image of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of innocent father released

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

2012 vs 2022 MN redistricting maps labeled
MN News

Here are MN's newly drawn Congressional Districts

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

How the Vikings can get Jefferson to put up Kupp numbers

Kevin O'Connell will inherit another elite receiving weapon in Minnesota

jack albert - alexandria hockey
Minnesota Life

Hockey community shows support for 10-year-old MN boy with cancer

He was diagnosed last month with an aggressive form of cancer.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Schefter: Vikings 'are planning' to introduce Kevin O'Connell Thursday

The Vikings have yet to confirm O'Connell as their new head coach.

kelvington ROCORI Facebook
MN News

Superintendent of district that is subject of racism lawsuit will resign

The ROCORI School Board approved his upcoming resignation during a Monday meeting.

Related

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

duluth pd huot shoveling photo
MN News

Questions, criticism follow photo of officer shoveling resident's steps

The officer had been disciplined in 2017 after being seen dragging a man through the skyway.

duluth police department
MN News

Duluth PD in standoff with 'armed and dangerous' suspect following citywide alarm

Police say the person is suspected in an attempted bank robbery, car theft and police pursuit.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Update: Man dies after becoming pinned under Duluth bus

Police provided more details about the incident Friday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-01-29 at 4.48.35 PM
MN News

Police surround Kwik Trip in Duluth, armed person inside

Police say all the people who were inside the store are out safely.

Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 8.26.51 AM
MN News

Man arrested for attempted murder in Duluth drive-by shooting

The shooting took place near the intersection of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street.

Wikimedia Commons - Duluth Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial
MN News

Machete-wielding teen robs man at Duluth veteran's memorial

Police said it happened around 4 p.m. Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 9.12.45 AM
MN News

Duluth police trying to ID suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. Saturday at a Speedway gas station in the Morgan Park neighborhood.