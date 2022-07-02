Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

A man is in custody after he reportedly tried to abduct two girls from a park in Bemidji.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction at Cameron Park on June 25 at around 6:25 p.m.

At the scene, officers spoke with two girls, who said they’d been approached by a young man. The man asked the girls to walk into the woods and look at a snake.

The girls became nervous and began to walk away, but the man followed them. He wrapped his arms around one of the girls and tried to pick her up, but the two of them started to scream, causing him to run away from the area.

According to a Friday update from the department, a 21-year-old man from Bemidji had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.