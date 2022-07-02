Skip to main content
Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

The incident occurred in Cameron Park on June 25.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

The incident occurred in Cameron Park on June 25.

A man is in custody after he reportedly tried to abduct two girls from a park in Bemidji.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction at Cameron Park on June 25 at around 6:25 p.m.

At the scene, officers spoke with two girls, who said they’d been approached by a young man. The man asked the girls to walk into the woods and look at a snake.

The girls became nervous and began to walk away, but the man followed them. He wrapped his arms around one of the girls and tried to pick her up, but the two of them started to scream, causing him to run away from the area.

According to a Friday update from the department, a 21-year-old man from Bemidji had been taken into custody in relation to the incident. 

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

The incident occurred in Cameron Park on June 25.

betty danger's
MN News

Betty Danger's in NE Minneapolis for sale for $4.2 million

The asking price includes the restaurant's ferris wheel, as well as a nearby single-family home.

bicycle cyclist bike
MN News

Child riding bicycle killed by suspected drunk driver near Elko New Market

A 72-year-old Lakeville man has been arrested.

monkeypox
MN Health

Minnesota health officials warn monkeypox cases could grow rapidly

The state has so far confirmed only six cases of monkeypox virus.

291734046_502006195017388_4346404407323115820_n
MN News

Bodies of woman, three young children recovered from Vadnais Lake

Authorities say the bodies recovered were those of two boys, one girl and their mother.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Duluth man had hundreds of child porn images, videos

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found nearly 330 images on the man's electronic devices.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
MN News

Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

Felony charges filed after authorities search 'Peacebunny Cottage'

The president of the rabbit rescue non-profit faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 40 rabbits were found dead inside the organization's barn.

monkeypox virus
MN News

Minnesota up to 6 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks.

thc edibles
MN News

Did Minnesota just accidentally legalize THC?

A Republican lawmaker who voted to approve the new law in May is already talking about rolling it back.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

Gasoline may be cause of sewer explosion on U of M campus

An all-clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday, with residents in the area allowed to return to their homes.

image
MN News

Overwhelming demand for THC products on first day of new law in MN

One shop owner said his Chaska store broke the online sales record before they opened Friday morning.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-09-12 at 8.22.04 AM
MN News

Abduction attempt reported by U of M Public Safety

It happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

police squad emergency lights - raymond wambsgans Flickr
MN News

4 arrested, including 3 teen girls, after attempted carjacking in Edina

The incident occurred Friday evening in the Country Club neighborhood.

MN News

Bemidji man dies days after 2-vehicle crash in Hubbard County

The crash happened Tuesday and the man died Friday morning.

police lights
MN News

Police: Armed Georgia man arrested after punching, trying to disarm officers

Police were called to a home on a report of a man trying to force his way into a home.

Screen Shot 2022-01-14 at 9.52.35 AM
MN News

Four arrested after attempted carjacking at Moorhead gas station

The incident occurred at around 3:40 p.m. at the Travel Mart in Moorhead.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

boundary waters
MN News

Man dies after falling off boat in Boundary Waters

The incident occurred on Trout Lake on Memorial Day.

MN News

Suspected gunman arrested after deadly shooting in Bemidji

A 20-year-old was fatally wounded and a 17-year-old was injured.