Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police response in Edina

Man arrested after incident that sparked 'significant' police presence in Edina

The man was found sleeping in a stolen car with a gun in the center console.

Police have arrested a man who was found sleeping in a stolen car at an Edina gas station on Thursday morning, with the presence of a handgun inside the vehicle sparking a "significant" police response.

The incident unfolded at the Speedway Gas Station on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue, to which police were called following a report at 9 a.m. that a man was either sleeping or unconscious in a vehicle, and had been that way for around 30 minutes.

Edina Police Department says when officers got there, "they confirmed he was sleeping and saw a handgun in the center console."

The man was "initially uncooperative" after he was woken up, but was arrested without incident at 9:07 a.m.

The Chevy Tahoe he was sleeping in had incorrect plates, and it emerged it had been stolen recently from Minneapolis.

The 27-year-old suspect, it turns out, has several felony-level warrants and is the suspect in an aggravated robbery in another city.

