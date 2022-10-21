Man arrested after 'Midwest Predator Catchers' Grindr sting

Skip to main content
Man charged after 'Midwest Predator Catchers' Grindr sting

One of the group members was arrested for assault during the ensuing confrontation.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A Dodge Center man has been charged for attempted child solicitation and possession of child pornography after a sting organized by the group calling themselves the "Midwest Predator Catchers."

Joseph Carlson, 30, was confronted by the YouTube group, who posed as a 14-year-old boy on the online LGBTQ dating app, Grindr.

One of the members of the group was arrested for 5th degree assault after getting into a confrontation with Carlson in front of police.

"The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that the actions of groups like the Midwest Predator Catchers, regardless of any good intentions, can be dangerous and problematic," the sheriff's office stated.

The sheriff's office said they were already aware of Carlson before the Midwest Predator Catchers contacted them, conducting a search warrant Aug. 10 on suspicion he had child pornography.

Police found a 47 child porn images, 155 videos and 529 chats with juveniles. The content ranged from infants to teenagers, according to investigators. None of the content is believed to have been created by Carlson.

The sheriff's office was contacted by the YouTube group on Sept. 19. Deputies mediated the confrontation, in which the group met Carlson after he sent messages to whom he thought was a teenage boy.

The group poses as underage people online to entrap adults, and in this instance told police that Carlson sent them multiple photos of his face and genitals. 

According to the messages exchanged between Carlson and the account, Carlson said "having sex with a 14-year-old is a big fantasy of his that he never gets to complete." They set up a time to meet at the North Park in Dodge Center.

Carlson has been formally charged in connection with the Dodge Park solicitation and for the child pornography previously found in his house.

Carlson was charged with one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct in Midwest Predator Catchers incident. The search warrant charges are:

  • 12 counts of possessing pornographic material
  • Two counts of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct

Carlson currently is being held at the Olmsted Adult Detention Center in Rochester, on $250,000 bail.

The Midwest Predator Catchers were also involved in a recent sting in which a now-former youth hockey coach tried to meet up with a 16-year-old boy in Sleepy Eye.

