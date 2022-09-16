Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota.

The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence."

A 42-year-old man has been booked into the county jail on probable cause 2nd-degree murder.

While details of the killing haven't been provided, the sheriff's office has issued an appeal to the public to be on the lookout for a hatchet or sharp object that may have been dropped on their property.

It's also appealing for anyone with Ring or other security cameras captured footage of "unusual activity" involving a man between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The victim has not yet been identified. Bring Me The News doesn't typically identify suspects until they have been charged.

Ogilvie is a small city of around 460 people, located about 25 miles from the southern shore of Mille Lacs Lake.