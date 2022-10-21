Skip to main content
Man arrested after seizure of guns, 30 lbs. of drugs, $92,000 in cash

A 22-year-old Virginia, Minnesota, man has been arrested after a search of his home led to the seizure of 30 pounds of drugs, two guns, and a large amount of cash, police claim.

The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force arrested Tyler Allan Lawrence at his home in the area of the 100 block of 7th Street South in Virginia, Minn. on Tuesday.

The task force allegedly found the following inside the home:

  • About $92,292 in cash
  • 26 lbs. of marijuana
  • 3.5 lbs. of magic mushrooms
  • 12 grams of suspected heroin
  • 79 assorted ecstasy pills
  • 23 LSD doses
  • 2 firearms

Police also discovered other unnamed pills, digital scales and other items related to distribution of controlled substances.

A press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Lawrence was on probation at the time of the search warrant, receiving a stay of adjudication for second-degree assault and fifth-degree possession charges in February.

He's now charged with violating his probation and facing pending charges of first- and second-degree sales of controlled substances.

An investigation remains active.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

