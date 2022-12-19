Skip to main content
Man arrested after shots fired in Pelican Rapids apartment building

No one was injured in the incident.

Otter Tail County Jail

A Pelican Rapids man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots inside his apartment building early Saturday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Jordan Pierce eventually surrendered to law enforcement after he was found in possession of a rifle at the building located on the 100 block of NW 6th Street at 2:51 a.m.

Pierce fired "5 to 6 gunshots" during the incident, according to the 911 caller.

Residents in the building were evacuated and given shelter at Pelican Rapids High School while police attempted to make an arrest.

Officers found a bullet hole and "the odor of burnt gunpowder" when they arrived at the scene. It's unclear how long it took for Pierce to surrender to authorities.

According to jail records, Pierce is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, threats of violence, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

