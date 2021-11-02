Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade
Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a female in Belgrade, Minnesota, which sparked a standoff with police Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office provided an update to the incident that it says started at 10:10 a.m., when the Belgrade and Brooten Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Washburn Avenue after the 911 caller reported receiving a picture of a female who had been stabbed.

Police set up a perimeter and contacted the people inside the property, with the injured female being released from inside following negotiations.

She was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Negotiations with the man continued until eventually he came outside and was arrested at 6 p.m. 

The investigation continues.

Original story

There is currently a "large police presence" at the scene of an incident in Belgrade, Minnesota.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with the police departments of Belgrade and Brooten are involved in an "ongoing investigation" in the city.

"The incident is current and active with a large police presence including specialized vehicles," the sheriff's office notes.

While few details are available as to what's happening, the sheriff's office says there is no danger to the public at this time, but "the public is asked to stay out of the area."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Belgrade is a small city of around 750 people located about 50 miles west of St. Cloud.

