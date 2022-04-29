Man arrested after woman found dead in Brainerd Lakes area home

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office found the woman during a welfare check at a home near Brainerd.

A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a home near Brainerd Thursday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Smith Road in First Assessment at around 8 a.m.

At the scene, they found a woman dead in the home. A man who was also at the scene was arrested and is being held at Crow Wing County Jail.

It's not clear at this time what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.

The department does not believe the incident poses a danger to the public.