Skip to main content
Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center PD received a report of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North, and arrived to find a woman "obviously deceased from an apparent gun shot wound."

After speaking with witnesses, officers obtained the name of a possible suspect, who was arrested a few hours later in St. Louis Park.

The department says "multiple firearms" were found in the man's possession when he was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation, with police saying they don't believe it's random.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

The suspect was arrested in St. Louis Park.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 10.22.06 AM
MN News

Columbia Heights to decide on action after councilor's alleged racist call to candidate

Justice Spriggs claims Council Member KT Jacobs called him and questioned his biracial identity.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County

The incident occurred Friday afternoon on South Lindstrom Lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

Teen killed in stabbing spree was from Stillwater; suspect from Prior Lake

The other victims were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Six arrested after sex trafficking stings in St. Paul and Stillwater

Four victims were also recovered from sex trafficking situations during the operation.

storm
MN Weather

Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two is also possible.

USATSI_18769524_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Brian Murphy: LIV golf and Trump's middle finger to 9/11 survivors

Trump’s legal reckoning is coming. The moral reckoning for LIV golfers is already upon them.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Man shot in face near Stone Arch Bridge remains hospitalized

The shooting, which injured four people, occurred on June 25 near the Stone Arch Bridge.

Vincent Koenig
MN News

5-year-old MN boy leaves hospital 8 weeks after boating accident

Vincent Koenig was trapped under the boat when it stalled and was struck by a barge on June 3.

minneapolis police
MN News

Young man killed in south Minneapolis shooting

The young man was found in an alley.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 7.08.11 PM
MN News

MN teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing

The suspect is a 52-year-old Minnesota man.

Warroad, Hockeytown USA
MN Sports

Hockey Day Minnesota coming to 'Hockeytown USA' in 2024

"Hockeytown USA" will host the event for the first time in 2024.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man dead, woman critical after double shooting in Minneapolis apartment

The woman, in her 20s, suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Man, 19, seriously hurt after dozens of shots fired in Brooklyn Park

Three men were arrested.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Son arrested after man, 62, found shot dead in rural Minnesota cabin

Family members became concerned after they hadn't heard from the pair in several days.

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.15.45 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot at gas station in Brooklyn Center

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Arrest after one found dead in Brooklyn Park

Police were called to a reported shooting Saturday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man charged in 'accidental' shooting that left woman dead

The 24-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man and woman found shot to death in Robbinsdale home, one arrested

The discovery was made Sunday afternoon.