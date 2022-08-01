Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Brooklyn Center

A man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center PD received a report of a shooting at around 1 p.m. at the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North, and arrived to find a woman "obviously deceased from an apparent gun shot wound."

After speaking with witnesses, officers obtained the name of a possible suspect, who was arrested a few hours later in St. Louis Park.

The department says "multiple firearms" were found in the man's possession when he was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation, with police saying they don't believe it's random.