Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home

Police in St. Paul have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured inside a Frogtown home Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of a woman shot inside a property.

Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The suspect in the shooting fled before police arrived, but was arrested an hour later at the nearby Skyline Tower apartments.

Police said Thursday the man remains in custody at the Ramsey County Jail, pending charges for aggravated assault.

The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not specified the relationship between the suspect and the victim, citing an ongoing investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.