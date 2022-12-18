Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown

A man has been arrested after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown early Friday morning.

Police received a report of what was described as a "suicide in progress" at 2:50 a.m., with officers sent to an apartment building on the 200 block of 5th Street East.

The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and she died at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was questioned at the scene and was arrested "on suspicion of murder."

No charges have been filed at this time, with the man being held at Ramsey County Jail.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.