Man arrested following 7-hour standoff with police in Hopkins

A domestic disturbance in Hopkins Friday night ended with several hours of negotiations and one man being taken into custody.

According to the Hopkins Police Department, officers responded to a call at an apartment on the 700 block of Cambridge Street at around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, the suspect threatened officers with a gun before allegedly firing it in their direction. Other agencies were called to the scene, and residents from nearby apartments were evacuated.

Negotiations with the suspect lasted until around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. He then surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect, his partner, and the officers at the scene were all uninjured, according to the department.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.