Arrest in home invasion that saw husband wake to wife being strangled

Man arrested for home invasion in which husband woke up to wife being strangled

Detectives made an arrest four months after the incident.

Credit: Cloquet PD via Facebook

Police in Cloquet have arrested a man in connection with a June home invasion in which he allegedly attempted to strangled a woman as she slept.

Cloquet Police Department provided an update to the June 7 incident on Boulder Drive, announcing that on 2:30 p.m. it arrested 43-year-old Brendan Smith at his home in Cloquet.

In the incident, a woman was awoken by an intruder who had entered her home and began strangling her as she slept.

Her husband was in another room at the time and was alerted to the intruder, with the pair having a "brief confrontation" before the suspect fled in to nearby woods.

Efforts to find the suspect were initially unsuccessful, but police did learn that a vehicle had parked in the woods just south of the victim's home the day before the home invasion, which was later determined to belong to Smith.

What's more, four days after the home invasion, surveillance cameras at the victim's home captured footage of a man resembling Smith approaching the deck stairs behind the house.

With police tracking the vehicle to Smith, they attempted in July to get a DNA sample from him via a search warrant, but he refused. A second search warrant was executed in August, during which a sample was taken from Smith.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recently told Cloquet PD that the sample was a match to DNA taken from the crime scene, prompting a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

Smith has a previous conviction 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, and is a "non-compliant predatory offender."

He has been charged with 1st-degree burglary and 3rd-degree assault, and will make a court appearance early next week.

"On behalf of the Cloquet Police Department, I would like to extend our continued thoughts and sympathies to the victims of this traumatic incident," said Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall. "This crime created fear and anxiety for many citizens, especially in Boulder Drive and Sunnyside neighborhoods. Our department is steadfast in pursuing justice for those affected by criminal activity."

