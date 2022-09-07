Skip to main content
Man arrested in Chicago over St. Paul shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

A 41-year-old man from Minneapolis is in custody.

Police investigating a quintuple shooting that left three people dead in St. Paul say an arrest has been made.

St. Paul Police Department confirmed that a 41-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting in the Payne Phalen neighborhood.

The arrest was made in collaboration with the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.

Described by police as "one of the most complex crime scenes," police arrived to find 33-year-old Angelica M. Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory U. Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha M. Spaulding dead inside the home on the 900 block of Case Ave. E.

Two more adults were found outside the house suffering from gunshot wounds. Their conditions are stable.

No details have been released as to the shooter's motive at this time.

"I applaud our Saint Paul officers' diligent pursuit of those responsible for the nightmare we endured this weekend,” said Mayor Melvin Carter. “Thanks to their swift work, we can begin to heal and move forward.”

“We know this arrest does not erase tragedy,” added Saint Paul Assistant Police Chief Stacy Murphy. “However, it allows us to start the slow healing process together.”

