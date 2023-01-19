Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

A wanted Minnesota man has been arrested in Virginia for the murder of a 22-year-old Robbinsdale man in 2021.

Benjamin Richardson III, 25, was arrested without incident in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Richardson is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Alameen Allah Shabazz on June 22, 2021, outside the Nice Family African Market at 7401 Regent Ave. in Brooklyn Park.

Police said the shooting happened while the suspect was sitting in a car and opened fire at Shabazz, who walking in front of the store. Shabazz later died at North Memorial Health Hospital from gunshot wounds.

A GoFundMe launched to raise funds for Shabazz's funeral expenses stated that he had a child born prematurely around the time of his death.

"No parent should have to bury their child. His family is forever traumatized that they will not see Alameen again," Shabazz's mother, Christina Flowers, said in the post.

Richardson is being held on one count of second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. He has been officially charged, but the criminal complaint has been kept from public view as the investigation was active through a judge's order, the Star Tribune reported.