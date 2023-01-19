Skip to main content
Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

A wanted Minnesota man has been arrested in Virginia for the murder of a 22-year-old Robbinsdale man in 2021.

Benjamin Richardson III, 25, was arrested without incident in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Richardson is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Alameen Allah Shabazz on June 22, 2021, outside the Nice Family African Market at 7401 Regent Ave. in Brooklyn Park. 

Police said the shooting happened while the suspect was sitting in a car and opened fire at Shabazz, who walking in front of the store. Shabazz later died at North Memorial Health Hospital from gunshot wounds.

A GoFundMe launched to raise funds for Shabazz's funeral expenses stated that he had a child born prematurely around the time of his death.

"No parent should have to bury their child. His family is forever traumatized that they will not see Alameen again," Shabazz's mother, Christina Flowers, said in the post.

Richardson is being held on one count of second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota. He has been officially charged, but the criminal complaint has been kept from public view as the investigation was active through a judge's order, the Star Tribune reported.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Authorities identify 15-year-old killed in north Minneapolis shooting

The boy was a high school freshman.

Hy-Vee
MN Health

Hy-Vee recalls pot roast dinners over potential allergen

The entrees have been removed from stores.

Anthony Holloway
MN News

Duluth man who repeatedly stabbed pregnant girlfriend gets 20 years

Anthony Holloway was found guilty of one count of attempted second-degree intentional murder and one count of child endangerment in November.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

Hospitalizations dropped significantly.

image
MN News

City employee suspected in shooting of boy, 15, at St. Paul recreation center

The investigation is ongoing.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 11.05.10 AM
MN News

Gov. Tim Walz unveils budget for economic growth, climate resilience

The proposal includes the largest agriculture budget in state history.

US Bank Stadium
MN Property

US Bank Stadium considered one of 'The Ugliest Buildings' in America

A poll based on critical tweets about its architecture puts the stadium at No. 7 on the list.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday

First Avenue's Best New Bands showcase will be held Friday night.

police lights
MN News

Man arrested in Virginia over fatal 2021 shooting in Robbinsdale

Alameen Allah Shabazz, 22, was killed on June 22, 2021.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

The child is safe, police said.

Culver's
MN Food & Drink

Culver's is scrapping Pepsi drinks, switching to Coca-Cola

Some people are displeased with the change.

Southdale
MN Shopping

Kowalski's Market to open at Southdale Center next year

The grocery store will take over the former Herberger's space.

Related

Jawan Carroll
MN News

Man gets 69 years in prison for fatal mass shooting outside nightclub

The shooting killed two people and injured seven others in May.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

18-year-old arrested over fatal shooting of teen in Brooklyn Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Aug. 17.

Dubow Textile
MN News

Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

police lights
MN News

A year later, man arrested over fatal drive-by shooting in northern MN

The 34-year-old victim died on July 5, 2021.

ambulance
MN News

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Lacy Jo Krube, 36, was found unresponsive at her St. Paul home, after she'd been beaten in Brooklyn Park.

police lights
MN News

Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

16-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal St. Paul shooting

Another 16-year-old was arrested for the killing.

MurderVictimBrooklynPark
MN News

Charges: Woman shot dead after ex told 2 teens to 'beat up' her boyfriend

The suspect and victim had a child together, according to the complaint.