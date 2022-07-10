Man arrested over hotel assault, stealing two vehicles to flee police

A Columbia Heights man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone in a western Minnesota hotel, before fleeing police in two different stolen vehicles.

According to the Starbuck Police Department, officers received a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel in Starbuck at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

At the hotel, officers found a man with “severe” injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance before being airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The suspect, identified as a 41-year-old man from Columbia Heights, had fled the scene before officers arrived.

While searching in Starbuck, police received a report of a vehicle being stolen just outside the city, with the suspect taking a truck and using it to flee to Grant County.

The suspect abandoned the truck and stole another vehicle in Elbow Lake, police say. A witness saw him and reported the stolen vehicle to the police.

The witness followed the suspect until police caught up with him in Otter Tail County. The suspect fled but was pursued by police and eventually arrested.

He faces pending charges of first-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and two counts of motor vehicle theft.