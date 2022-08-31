Skip to main content
Man assaulted, held hostage in Brooklyn Park

No arrests were made in the incident.

A man was assaulted and held hostage at a home in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning. 

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department were notified by a homeowner living on the 7900 block of Brunswick Ave. N. that they heard noises coming from their roof just before 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man standing on the roof. The man told police when he came down that he was assaulted at a nearby home, where he said he was held against his will. 

According to police, there was evidence of the victim being hit in the head with a weapon and being held hostage.

Officers learned the victim was being held hostage at a residence on the 8000 block of Zane Ave. N. Authorities set up a perimeter around the house and called whoever was inside to come out. 

People exited the home, but the suspects were already gone. 

A search warrant was executed on the home to gather evidence. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

