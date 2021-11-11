Hammer attack suspect flees police, 100 mph chase ends in violent crash

A man is suspected of assaulting an 83-year-old with a hammer then fleeing police at high speeds, with the chase ending when he crashed head-on into a semi truck.

The attack that sparked the lengthy incident occurred Wednesday in rural Good Thunder, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said, with deputies responding to a report of an assault. At the scene, an 83-year-old told authorities an acquaintance had hit him in the head with a hammer multiple times.

The suspect then left, and the man drove to a neighbor's house to get help. The victim suffered serious injuries and was still in the hospital Thursday, but reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Evans man, and began scouring the area for him and his white pickup truck, the sheriff's office said. They also learned he was potentially armed with a handgun.

Deputies spotted the pickup in rural Sleepy Eye, near County Roads 11 and 25, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect, alone in the car, refused to stop and instead sped away, leading authorities on a pursuit that reached 100 mph as he raced away, eventually turning down Highway 15, authorities said.

The chase ended in a violent collision at 150th Street, when the suspect slammed head-on into a semi that had stopped on the shoulder to yield to emergency vehicles, according to the sheriff's office. The man had to be extricated from the pickup, and as of Thursday morning he is still in the hospital with "serious injuries."

He faces possible criminal charges, including fleeing police and assault, though has not been charged as of Thursday morning.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.