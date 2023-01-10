Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about domestic violence.

Donte Raphael McCray. Dakota County Jail.

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about domestic violence.

A 32-year man accused of killing the woman who was pregnant with his child Sunday had made threats to kill her earlier that day during an argument over his infidelity, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday. 

Prosecutors in Dakota County charged Donte Raphael McCray, 32, of St. Louis Park, with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal, also known as Kyla Fletcher. 

O'Neal was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot in the neck in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. 

Kyle O'Neal. Courtesy of GoFundMe. 

Kyle O'Neal. Courtesy of GoFundMe. 

Medical providers were able to deliver her baby, but O'Neal died of her injuries, according to court documents. The newborn remains in critical condition. 

According to the criminal complaint, O'Neal's mother told police she'd been called to her daughter's home on Sunday because McCray had been getting "aggressive." 

O'Neal and McCray had been arguing because O'Neal learned McCray had fathered another child with another woman while O'Neal was pregnant.

"After learning of his infidelity, [O'Neal] told [McCray] that she didn’t want to be bothered with him and that he 'had to go,'" charges state. 

O'Neal's mother told police she broke up a physical altercation when O'Neal was using a broom stick to try to get her car keys back from McCray. 

O'Neal ended up breaking McCray's phone, which angered McCray further. 

[McCray] told [O'Neal] that if she had another man around his kids, he was going to 'kill your a**,'" charges allege. "He then told [O'Neal] and her family 'you all ain’t bullet proof. I’m going to f*** you all up." 

According to the complaint, McCray made those comments approximately 70 minutes before the shooting. 

At the scene, McCray "appeared distraught" and told officers he and O'Neal had been arguing. McCray said he'd taken all his belongings to his mother's home, but O'Neal later picked him up and brought him to work in Lakeville. 

McCray claimed he'd realized he had guns in his bags once they arrived at the Amazon facility and he wanted to make sure the guns were safe and "clear" for his kids, charges state. 

"According to [McCray], he started to clear a gun in front of his place of employment when [O'Neal] told him not to handle the gun right in front of work," the complaint states. "She drove the car away from the front of the building to a parking spot where [McCray] would be hidden from view when he cleared the gun." 

Charges allege McCray told police he'd hung on to McCray's car when she moved it and, as she parked, "accidentally discharged" the gun while attempting to clear a round from the chamber, striking O'Neal in the neck. 

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows McCray running alongside the car. 

In a later interview with investigators, McCray said he was angry because the car door had hit him when O'Neal backed-up the car. 

He admitted to pointing the gun at O'Neal and pulling the trigger, but claimed he did not know there was still a live round in the chamber. 

McCray made his first court appearance Tuesday. He remains in custody with bail set at $2,000,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19. 

He was barred from possessing firearms as of May 2022, according to a Hennepin County sentencing order. 

In addition to her newborn, O'Neal leaves behind three other children ages 10, 7 and 2, according to family members. 

A GoFundMe page has been created to support funeral expenses and the care of her children

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 6.09.19 PM
MN Food & Drink

Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities

In a nationwide revival, Minnesota will be the first state to witness Steak and Ale's reopening.

AtHomeCOVIDTest
MN Coronavirus

Your last chance to get free at-home COVID-19 tests from MDH

The kits will be available as long as supplies last.

Screen Shot 2023-01-10 at 3.22.01 PM
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man threw dumbbells, other objects off 9th floor balcony

The suspect had recently been served an eviction notice.

Pixabay laptop keyboard phone dark
MN News

Charges: Nude pictures sent to ex-boyfriend's boss, posted on social media

Police charged 34-year-old Emily McGreevy via a summons on Monday.

Blake Stangel booking photo
MN News

Man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder of Hibbing woman

The 2017 incident left 71-year-old Courtney Fenske dead.

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 1.00.45 PM
MN News

Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

Warning: The following contains upsetting details about domestic violence.

police lights
MN News

Police: Elderly man assaulted, carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas

The suspects reportedly approached the victim while he pumped gas.

Haze in downtown Minneapolis
MN Weather

Air quality alert in Minnesota extended; 'worst' winter air event since 2005

The Twin Cities is included in the alert area, with air quality currently at dangerous levels.

Tom Barnard
MN Music and Radio

After KQRS exit, Tom Barnard partners up with Hubbard Radio

Barnard left KQRS in December after 37 years hosting its Morning Show.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police: 4 wounded in shooting near Minneapolis light rail station

Police say a girl possibly aged 17 is among the injured.

Hennepin County Government Center
MN News

Rape case dismissed by Hennepin County Attorney after prosecutor admits to lying

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office could not proceed after substantiating prosecutorial misconduct.

KylaONealFB
MN News

Mother killed outside Lakeville Amazon facility identified by family

Kyla O'Neal was pregnant and the baby was delivered following her death.

Related

police lights
MN News

Charges: Woman, 23, fatally stabbed husband at St. Louis Park apartment

Prosecutors allege Alexis Poole changed her story about what happened.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 2.26.40 PM
MN News

Charges: Rosemount woman attempted to kill man in custody dispute

A custody dispute led to the alleged stabbing last month.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 2.10.38 PM
MN News

Second man charged in shootout that killed Apple Valley woman in her driveway

The victim's son and ex-boyfriend are both in custody.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 3.25.49 PM
MN News

Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late

The alleged arson fire displaced around 50 residents.

Jorden Nicole Borders
MN News

Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood

Warning: This story contains upsetting content.

Efrain Guerrero Jr.
MN News

Charges: Willmar man brutally beat woman with knife handle

The Day One Crisis Hotline for domestic violence victims is always available at 1-866-223-1111.

Sheldon Thompson
MN News

Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant woman and her son

The woman was 13 weeks pregnant, according to a medical examiner's report.

s o ahmed dakota county jail 12-21-21
MN News

Charges: Fight over driver's seat position preceded gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station Friday evening.