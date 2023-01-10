Man charged in fatal shooting of pregnant woman; newborn in critical condition

A 32-year man accused of killing the woman who was pregnant with his child Sunday had made threats to kill her earlier that day during an argument over his infidelity, according to criminal charges filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Dakota County charged Donte Raphael McCray, 32, of St. Louis Park, with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal, also known as Kyla Fletcher.

O'Neal was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot in the neck in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville.

Kyle O'Neal. Courtesy of GoFundMe.

Medical providers were able to deliver her baby, but O'Neal died of her injuries, according to court documents. The newborn remains in critical condition.

According to the criminal complaint, O'Neal's mother told police she'd been called to her daughter's home on Sunday because McCray had been getting "aggressive."

O'Neal and McCray had been arguing because O'Neal learned McCray had fathered another child with another woman while O'Neal was pregnant.

"After learning of his infidelity, [O'Neal] told [McCray] that she didn’t want to be bothered with him and that he 'had to go,'" charges state.

O'Neal's mother told police she broke up a physical altercation when O'Neal was using a broom stick to try to get her car keys back from McCray.

O'Neal ended up breaking McCray's phone, which angered McCray further.

[McCray] told [O'Neal] that if she had another man around his kids, he was going to 'kill your a**,'" charges allege. "He then told [O'Neal] and her family 'you all ain’t bullet proof. I’m going to f*** you all up."

According to the complaint, McCray made those comments approximately 70 minutes before the shooting.

At the scene, McCray "appeared distraught" and told officers he and O'Neal had been arguing. McCray said he'd taken all his belongings to his mother's home, but O'Neal later picked him up and brought him to work in Lakeville.

McCray claimed he'd realized he had guns in his bags once they arrived at the Amazon facility and he wanted to make sure the guns were safe and "clear" for his kids, charges state.

"According to [McCray], he started to clear a gun in front of his place of employment when [O'Neal] told him not to handle the gun right in front of work," the complaint states. "She drove the car away from the front of the building to a parking spot where [McCray] would be hidden from view when he cleared the gun."

Charges allege McCray told police he'd hung on to McCray's car when she moved it and, as she parked, "accidentally discharged" the gun while attempting to clear a round from the chamber, striking O'Neal in the neck.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators allegedly shows McCray running alongside the car.

In a later interview with investigators, McCray said he was angry because the car door had hit him when O'Neal backed-up the car.

He admitted to pointing the gun at O'Neal and pulling the trigger, but claimed he did not know there was still a live round in the chamber.

McCray made his first court appearance Tuesday. He remains in custody with bail set at $2,000,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.

He was barred from possessing firearms as of May 2022, according to a Hennepin County sentencing order.

In addition to her newborn, O'Neal leaves behind three other children ages 10, 7 and 2, according to family members.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support funeral expenses and the care of her children.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.