October 20, 2021
Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter in Minneapolis

Elana Dahlberg, GoFundMe

Publish date:

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter in Minneapolis

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.
Author:

A 33-year-old man accused of being a driver in a shootout that ended in a crash that killed a woman who was riding a scooter in Minneapolis has been charged. 

Christopher London Walker, of Minneapolis, is charged via a warrant with two counts of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Oct. 6 incident that killed 18-year-old Autumn Rose Merrick

According to the court documents, at about 11:09 p.m. on Oct. 6, two vehicles crashed at 5th Street North and 6th Avenue North after Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire.

One of the vehicles, a silver Dodge Durango, crashed into a building and the other, a black Range Rover, crashed into a light pole and was on fire, charges said. The three people in the Range Rover, including Walker who was driving, suffered "significant injuries," while the driver of the Durango was also injured. 

Officers saw that the driver of the Durango had struck Merrick, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told investigators they took scooters to the Holiday gas station across the street. That's when the Durango came at them at a "high rate of speed."

The witness said the vehicle hit Merrick and pushed her "directly into the building" and she was stuck under the vehicle, the complaint said. The witness tried to pull Merrick out from under the SUV.

Surveillance video shows the Durango entering the intersection and driving straight into the building, hitting Merrick in the process, the complaint states. Video then shows the Range Rover crash into the light pole and burst into flames. Other videos show the Range Rover chasing the Durango at a high rate of speed.

Inside the Durango, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Police found two handguns in the area of the passenger side of the Range Rover and another was found inside the SUV.

Police observed two bullet holes in the Durango and spent cartridge casings spread along 6th Avenue North, south of the intersection where the road curves and heads toward Olson Memorial Highway.  

Surveillance video showed the two vehicles speeding along Olson Memorial Highway into downtown Minneapolis, where the crash happened, according to the charges. 

The Element Hotel is nearby the scene of the crash, which caused damage to the front entrance window. There was also what appeared to be a bullet hole near the door. 

Walker was previously convicted of second-degree assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, among other crimes. He is the only person who has been charged in connection to the shootout and deadly crash. 

The three other men, all in their 30s, were named in the criminal complaint and have extensive criminal histories. Bring Me The News does not typically name people before they've been charged. 

The driver of the Durango is still being treated at the hospital and is in satisfactory condition, a spokesperson told the Star Tribune.

Next Up

Jerome Horton - Sherburne Co. Jail - CROP
MN News

Charges: Man lied to buy gun later used by St. Paul mass shooting suspect

He's accused of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 6.30.24 AM
MN News

BCA releases investigative file in Winston Smith's shooting death

The file contains 1,000 pages of documents, hundreds of photos and dozens of audio files.

Slice
MN News

Fire at Mpls. pizza joint weeks after opening, owners suspect arson

The owners arrived at work Tuesday to find the building on fire.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

New COVID charts show hospitalization, death rates based on vaccine status

The unvaccinated are far more likely than the fully vaccinated to become hospitalized or die.

St. John's University - St. Patrick Hall - Google Street View
MN News

MN colleges investigating allegations of 'sex competition' run by male students

The CSB/SJU student newspaper first broke the story.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Autumn Merrick, Autumn Rose Merrick
MN News

Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

Autumn Rose Merrick was with a friend near the Holiday gas station.

Flickr - COVID testing car
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 20

The latest from the state health department.

St. Louis Park High School
MN News

Student arrested for fight at St. Louis Park High School, which sparked 'shelter in place'

The fight happened outside the main entrance.

D Quagon - DOC photo
MN News

DOC searching for convicted sex offender who has gone on the run

The recently released man removed his GPS monitoring device.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves: 5 things you can count on for the 2021-22 season

The Timberwolves hope to return to relevance this season.

pickleball
Minnesota Life

With parking ramp roof empty most of time, Chaska adds pickleball courts

The top level isn't often used, so the entities teamed up to meet a growing need for pickleball courts.

Related

Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl
MN News

Final suspect in Woodbury shootout that killed 14-year-old boy is arrested

One of the suspects evaded police for nearly four months.

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 8.45.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver accelerated 'to jump barricade' in crash that killed protester

Prosecutors say it was "an extreme and violent intentional act."

Screen Shot 2021-10-05 at 9.17.42 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman chased St. Paul man down with SUV, killing him

She told police he stole her belongings.

George Zeon
MN News

Charges: 17-year-old killed 19-year-old outside Minneapolis gas station

The victim, pictured, was shot three times.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Minneapolis man kills woman, tells police to kill him

A convicted felon is accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman on Feb. 28.

Screen Shot 2021-04-24 at 8.21.50 PM
MN News

Charges: Man killed Minneapolis 19-year-old and fled to Ohio

The 23-year-old man arrested in Ohio will be extradited to Minnesota.

Maplewood victims
MN News

15-year-old charged in Maplewood crash that killed 2 boys

Ramsey County deputies were pursuing the stolen vehicle before it crashed.

gabriel cruz
MN News

Charges: Drug deal goes bad as Bloomington man kills Burnsville man

Gabriel Cruz was meeting up with Bryant Lutgens to buy methamphetamines when he fatally shot him and took off with his belongings, charges state.