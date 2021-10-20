Man charged in shootout, crash that killed 18-year-old on scooter

A 33-year-old man accused of being a driver in a shootout that ended in a crash that killed a woman who was riding a scooter in Minneapolis has been charged.

Christopher London Walker, of Minneapolis, is charged via a warrant with two counts of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Oct. 6 incident that killed 18-year-old Autumn Rose Merrick.

According to the court documents, at about 11:09 p.m. on Oct. 6, two vehicles crashed at 5th Street North and 6th Avenue North after Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire.

One of the vehicles, a silver Dodge Durango, crashed into a building and the other, a black Range Rover, crashed into a light pole and was on fire, charges said. The three people in the Range Rover, including Walker who was driving, suffered "significant injuries," while the driver of the Durango was also injured.

Officers saw that the driver of the Durango had struck Merrick, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told investigators they took scooters to the Holiday gas station across the street. That's when the Durango came at them at a "high rate of speed."

The witness said the vehicle hit Merrick and pushed her "directly into the building" and she was stuck under the vehicle, the complaint said. The witness tried to pull Merrick out from under the SUV.

Surveillance video shows the Durango entering the intersection and driving straight into the building, hitting Merrick in the process, the complaint states. Video then shows the Range Rover crash into the light pole and burst into flames. Other videos show the Range Rover chasing the Durango at a high rate of speed.

Inside the Durango, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Police found two handguns in the area of the passenger side of the Range Rover and another was found inside the SUV.

Police observed two bullet holes in the Durango and spent cartridge casings spread along 6th Avenue North, south of the intersection where the road curves and heads toward Olson Memorial Highway.

Surveillance video showed the two vehicles speeding along Olson Memorial Highway into downtown Minneapolis, where the crash happened, according to the charges.

The Element Hotel is nearby the scene of the crash, which caused damage to the front entrance window. There was also what appeared to be a bullet hole near the door.

Walker was previously convicted of second-degree assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, among other crimes. He is the only person who has been charged in connection to the shootout and deadly crash.

The three other men, all in their 30s, were named in the criminal complaint and have extensive criminal histories. Bring Me The News does not typically name people before they've been charged.

The driver of the Durango is still being treated at the hospital and is in satisfactory condition, a spokesperson told the Star Tribune.